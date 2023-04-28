Google Pixel 7a Specs Leaked; Better Cameras, New Colors, and More Expected

Google is expected to unveil its newest affordable smartphone, the Pixel 7a, at the Google I/O 2023 event on May 10. We have already seen its leaked renders and details on its expected price. And now as the launch date approaches, we have a new leak, which talks about the phone’s entire spec sheet. Here are the details!

Google Pixel 7a, A Bang for the Buck?

Tipster Yogesh Brar (via 91Mobiles) has confirmed the specifications of the Pixel 7a. Google’s upcoming mid-range smartphone is expected to feature a 6.1-inch FHD+ OLED display with a 90Hz refresh rate. It will also likely have the same Tensor G2 chipset that powers its bigger brothers, the Pixel 7 and the Pixel 7 Pro. It’s expected to ship with 8GB of LPDDR5 RAM and 128GB of UFS 3.1 storage.

Perhaps the biggest surprise is the camera spec of the Pixel 7a. It allegedly features a 64MP rear camera with OIS and a 12MP ultra-wide camera. For selfies, it could house a 10.8MP front camera. Furthermore, the smartphone will likely pack a 4,400mAh battery that is said to provide up to 72 hours of backup and will support both 20W wired and wireless charging. Sadly, there’s no upgrade to fast charging!

The Pixel 7a is said to run Android 13 out-of-the-box and is expected to feature a similar design to its predecessor, the Pixel 6a. The device will be available in 4 color options: Blue, Grey, White, and an all-new Coral/Light Orange, also leaked by tipster Evan Blass (shown only to select users).

Image: Evan Blass/Twitter

The Pixel 7a will reportedly cost $499 (~Rs 41,000). With these impressive specifications, the Pixel 7a is set to be a worthy competitor in the affordable smartphone market. We’ll update you with the official specs and pricing once Google officially launches the device. Google I/0 2023 is also expected to witness the rumored Pixel Fold, more information on Android 14, and much more. Stay tuned to this space for updates!

Featured Image Courtesy: OnLeaks