Google Intros $200 Pixel Buds Pro with Active Noise Cancellation

A few days ago, we heard rumors about the launch of the Pixel Buds Pro, and without much delay, Google has made it a reality. The Pixel Buds Pro has hit the stage at the I/O 2022 event and is the first Google earbuds to come with support for active noise cancellation (ANC) support. It will take on the likes of the AirPods Pro, Samsung Buds Pro, and more, so let’s look at the details.

Pixel Buds Pro: Specs and Features

The Pixel Buds Pro’s primary highlight is ANC, which is made with a custom 6-core audio chip and uses Silent Seal to adapt to a user’s ears and cancel the noise accordingly to its maximum capacity. This is clubbed with the “Transparency mode” to let in the outside sounds if needed. The built-in sensors will also measure the pressure in a person’s ears so that there’s no ANC-caused discomfort.

The ear tips have a moldable design to fit into any ear and the earbuds come with support for various touch controls too. They also support Multipoint connectivity to automatically switch between paired Bluetooth devices such as laptops, tablets, TVs, and Android and iOS phones.

The earbuds come with custom 11mm speaker drivers and support 5-band EQ, which can adjust the mids, highs, and lows when the volume levels are changed. The beamforming mics, a voice accelerometer, and wind-blocking mesh cover help in clear voice output.

The Pixel Buds Pro supports Google Assistant and provides 11 hours of listening time and 31 hours with the charging case. The earbuds can be charged wirelessly too. Additionally, the new Pixel earbuds come with IPX4 water resistance, while the case is IPX2 water-resistant.

Price and Availability

The Pixel Buds Pro comes with a price tag of $199.99, roughly around Rs 15,400, and will be available for pre-order, starting July 21, much like the Pixel 6a. These earbuds can be bought in Coral, Fog, Charcoal, and Lemongrass color variants.