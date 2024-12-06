Home > News > Google Surprises Pixel 6, 7, and Fold Users with Extended Support to 5 Years

Google Surprises Pixel 6, 7, and Fold Users with Extended Support to 5 Years

Abubakar Mohammed
Comments 0
Google Pixel 6 image on leaves and flowers
Image Credit: Abubakar Mohammed / Beebom
In Short
  • Google has extended the update window for Pixel 6, 7, and Pixel Fold by 2 additional years.
  • Pixel 6 is now supported till 2026, Pixel 7 till 2027, and Pixel Fold till 2028.
  • The updated Pixel Help page also confirms that the support window is also being extended for Pixel 6a and Pixel 7a series.

A week ago, Google unexpectedly rolled out Android 16 DP1 to the Pixel 6 series, despite Android 15 being the last major promised update. This made us wonder whether Google was extending support for older Pixels, and we were right. Pixel 6, Pixel 7, and Pixel Fold will now receive 5 years of OS updates from their launch date.

Google has quietly extended the support window for Pixel 6 and 7 series with 2 additional years of OS updates. This information is now reflected on the Pixel Help page, which previously showed only 3 years for these devices. The company has also extended the supported for Pixel Fold to 5 years. Google has also confirmed this change via an X post.

This means the Pixel 6 series will get major OS updates and feature drops till 2026 and the Pixel 7 series till 2027. The Pixel Fold which released in May 2023 will get software support till 2028.

Pixel PhoneEOL year
Pixel 6, 6 ProOctober 2026
Pixel 6aJuly 2027
Pixel 7, 7 ProOctober 2027
Pixel 7aMay 2028
Pixel FoldMay 2028

This is great news for Pixel 6, 7, and Fold owners as they can now continue using their devices for a long time to come. It makes me extremely happy as a Pixel 6 user that I can hold onto the phone for a couple more years because I feel it’s one of the best Pixels design and color-wise. I recently replaced the battery and with the extended updates, perhaps I can look forward to replacing the battery again and using the phone for as long as possible.

Pixel 6 smartphone in Coral colorway
Image Credit: Abubakar Mohammed/ Beebom

This is also great news for those who want to purchase a used Pixel 6 or 7 series, but were hesitant because of the lack of updates. The extended support means you can pick up a used Pixel 7 Pro because it would have as much support window left as more recent Android phones.

What are your thoughts on Google extending software support for Pixel 6, 7, and Fold? Let us know in the comments below.

#Tags
#Google

Abubakar Mohammed

Abubakar covers Tech on Beebom. Hailing from a Computer Science background, the start of his love for Tech dates back to 2011, when he was gifted a Dell Inspiron 5100. When he's not covering Tech, you'll find him binge-watching anime and Tech content on YouTube, hunting heads in competitive FPS games, or exploring Teyvat in Genshin Impact. He has previously worked for leading publications such as Fossbytes, How-To Geek, and Android Police.

Comments 0
Leave a Reply

Loading comments...