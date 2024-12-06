Google Surprises Pixel 6, 7, and Fold Users with Extended Support to 5 Years

A week ago, Google unexpectedly rolled out Android 16 DP1 to the Pixel 6 series, despite Android 15 being the last major promised update. This made us wonder whether Google was extending support for older Pixels, and we were right. Pixel 6, Pixel 7, and Pixel Fold will now receive 5 years of OS updates from their launch date.

Google has quietly extended the support window for Pixel 6 and 7 series with 2 additional years of OS updates. This information is now reflected on the Pixel Help page, which previously showed only 3 years for these devices. The company has also extended the supported for Pixel Fold to 5 years. Google has also confirmed this change via an X post.

And ICYMI, #PixelFold along with #Pixel6 and #Pixel7 generation users will now get two additional years of OS updates! This extended support will total five years starting from when the device first became available on the Google Store in the US: https://t.co/Y50A92TiqC— Made by Google (@madebygoogle) December 5, 2024

This means the Pixel 6 series will get major OS updates and feature drops till 2026 and the Pixel 7 series till 2027. The Pixel Fold which released in May 2023 will get software support till 2028. Pixel Phone EOL year Pixel 6, 6 Pro October 2026 Pixel 6a July 2027 Pixel 7, 7 Pro October 2027 Pixel 7a May 2028 Pixel Fold May 2028

This is great news for Pixel 6, 7, and Fold owners as they can now continue using their devices for a long time to come. It makes me extremely happy as a Pixel 6 user that I can hold onto the phone for a couple more years because I feel it’s one of the best Pixels design and color-wise. I recently replaced the battery and with the extended updates, perhaps I can look forward to replacing the battery again and using the phone for as long as possible.

Image Credit: Abubakar Mohammed/ Beebom

This is also great news for those who want to purchase a used Pixel 6 or 7 series, but were hesitant because of the lack of updates. The extended support means you can pick up a used Pixel 7 Pro because it would have as much support window left as more recent Android phones.

What are your thoughts on Google extending software support for Pixel 6, 7, and Fold? Let us know in the comments below.