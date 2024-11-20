Pixel 6 & 6 Pro May Get Android 16 Update Despite End of Support

The Pixel 6 and 6 Pro was released in October 2021. As per Google’s update policy at the time, the Pixel 6 series was promised to get three major OS updates and received the update in October this year. The phone is still good to receive two years of security patches. However, we are surprised to see Google roll out Android 16 Developer Preview 1 to both the Pixel 6 and 6 Pro today.

Google is known for sticking to its promised support timelines but sometimes rolls out surprise last updates to smartphones. The latest example is the Pixel 5a, which received a surprise security patch earlier this week. The Pixel 6 series could be another exception as it continues to receive major OS updates (even though in beta) despite running out of updates, and this could mean the phone may get the Android 16 stable update next year.

Image Credits: Google

Because Android 16 is rumored to come out in June next year, Google would need to extend support for the Pixel 6 for eight more months, which has never been observed in the history of Pixel support timelines.

Google could theoretically leave Pixel 6 users in the lurch by ending support soon before the stable update drops, but that seems unlikely given the device has surpassed its official support timeline and already received the Android 16 Developer Preview 1.

Google deciding to release Android 16 sooner will also benefit Pixel 6a. Support for Android version updates for Pixel 6a ends in July next year, so it should receive one last major Android update in the form of Android 16. You can try out the update by installing Android 16 developer preview on your Pixel phone right now.

As someone who recently replaced my Pixel 6 battery to use the phone for a few more years, this is excellent news. Pixel 6 was Google’s first flagship after a long pause, and it’d be great to see the phone getting one last bonus Android update as a farewell. Let us know what you think about Pixel 6 getting Android 16 in the comments below.