Google’s Fan-Favorite Pixel 5a Gets Its Final Update

Remember the 2021 Google Pixel 5a which launched with a 3-year software update promise? Well, the affordable mid-ranger has officially reach end of life as it’s supposedly receiving its final update. Time to say goodbye, I guess.

The folks over at Android Authority recently spotted users on Reddit reporting the Google Pixel 5a was getting a security update. Redditor @Various-Village-3536 notes that while the update comes with the build number AP2A.240805.005.S4 and lists the date as November 2024, the security update version is still stuck in August.

Image Credit: Gabo_Arts/ Shutterstock

Thankfully, replying to his post, Redditor @justarandomkitten dug a little deeper into some “open-sourced parts of the update,” and gave us a quick rundown of the changes. Turns out, alongside the November security patch, the update brings a couple of bug fixes and improvements to the stability of the Android 14-running phone. However, going by the list that he shared, there’s nothing major here.

What makes it important is how nostalgia is woven into these older Pixel phones, and seeing them reach their end of life just hurts. Powered by the Snapdragon 765G, packing a 4,680mAh battery unit, and the largest 6.36-inch screen on a Pixel a-series phone, the 5a is a spectacular device. So, I am glad Google pushed out this one final update as a warm goodbye to this fan-favorite phone.

This isn’t the first time Google is seen pushing out such ‘goodbye’ updates to its beloved Pixels. For example, last year, the Pixel 4a received one such patch as its last update. Something similar also happened with the Pixel 3a and Pixel 3a XL too.

With that said, have you ever owned a Pixel 5a? If so, drop your best memories with it as a tribute in the comments down below!