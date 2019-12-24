Google Photos is a fairly feature rich app and Google keeps on adding new features to it all the time. While some features, such as sharing photos via messages, the automatic facial tagging (and the new option to manually tag people in photos) are very useful; others, like the auto-created videos are more of a gimmick than anything else. Still, one feature that has always been missing from the Google Photos app is the ability to zoom in on videos.

Now, according to a report from XDA Developers, the Mountain View giant is working to bring that feature to the app as well. The feature was spotted by XDA in Google Photos 4.33, and they were able to manually enable it as well. They even shared a GIF of the new feature in action that you can see below.

The feature works in much the same way as zooming works with photos, which means you can simply use pinch gestures to zoom in and out of videos in the app. It’s noteworthy that the iOS Photos app already has support for zooming in on videos.

So far, we have no idea when Google might actually enable the feature in Google Photos, or even whether it will be limited to a small percentage of users at first launch, but it does seem fairly ready for primetime based on the GIF shared by XDA where the feature can be seen working as intended.