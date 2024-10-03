Gemini Live Now Available in Hindi and 8 More Indian Languages

Gemini has gained support for many languages over the months. It now supports over 40 languages, and Google has revealed in the “Google for India” event that Gemini Live will be getting support for more Indian languages, here’s everything you need to know.

More Indian languages are being added to Gemini Live, which was recently made available for free on all Android devices, albeit in just English language. This should enable more Android users in the subcontinent to access and converse with Gemini.

Here are all the languages in the Gemini app and Gemini Live will be available:

Hindi

Bengali

Gujarati

Kannada

Malayalam

Marathi

Tamil

Telugu

Urdu

Similarly, AI overviews on web searches are also expanding to more languages – Telugu, Tamil, Bengali, and Marathi. Besides, users can also take a quick video and ask Gemini how to fix or do something to which Gemini should return relevant search results, pretty cool.

Google also showcased a few other AI-powered features such as Menu digitization and Business descriptions to help both businesses and people achieve more with AI. The overall AI push is looking strong this time, and more features and language support should be on its way.

As for the newly announced language support for Gemini, users can start using all the languages starting today. What are your thoughts on Gemini? Let us know in the comments.