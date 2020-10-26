Google’s UPI based payments app, Google Pay, has been removed from the iOS App Store in India today. The app is no longer available to download, and doesn’t show up in the store listings when searching for ‘Google Pay’. Instead, users are served with alternative apps such as PhonePe and Paytm.

According to a Google spokesperson, the app has been pulled from the App Store to fix a major issue that was plaguing a number of users in India. In a statement given to Gadgets360, the spokesperson said “A small number of Apple iOS users might experience persistent payment failures on their transactions. Our teams are working to fix it at the earliest. Meanwhile, affected users can reach out to Google Pay support through the app for help. We apologise for the inconvenience to our users.”

The issue is not prevalent on the Android version of the app however, so Android users can still download the app from the Play Store.

Notably, this isn’t the first time Google Pay has been removed from the App Store in India. A few months ago the app was briefly unavailable in India as well, but that issue was quickly fixed. It’s currently unclear how long it might take the Mountain View giant to fix the payment issue cropping up on the iOS version of the app. Once that happens, the app should make its way back on the App Store quickly.

Meanwhile, if you already have the app installed on your iPhone, you can continue using it normally. However, as Google mentioned, some users are facing persistent failures when conducting transactions via the app, so it would probably be better to use an alternative app until Google fixes the problem.