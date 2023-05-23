Google Pay UPI Begins Supporting RuPay Credit Cards In India

Last year, RBI allowed UPI payments via credit cards but its usage was limited. Now, Google has officially started supporting RuPay credit cards in India, in addition to Paytm and PhonePe. This will help Google cater to the ever-growing popularity of Google Pay, which saw 8.8 million in April 2023. Check out the details.

Google Pay UPI Gains RuPay Credit Cards Integration

Google Pay, in collaboration with the NPCI, has announced that RuPay credit card users will be able to make UPI payments via the platform. Users will simply need to link their RuPay credit card to Google Pay to make online and offline payments.

Currently, this feature is live for RuPay card holders of HDFC Bank, Axis Bank, Punjab National Bank, Bank of Baroda, Canara Bank, Indian Bank, Kotak Mahindra Bank, and Union Bank of India. More banks are expected to follow suit soon.

Commenting on the partnership, Nalin Bansal, the Chief Relationship Management and Key Initiatives of Corporate Business from NPCI said, “We believe this service will mature to provide access to digital credit on demand and consumers will be able to make payments by taking benefit of the inherent security and availability of the UPI network across both offline and online platforms. We are delighted to partner with Google Pay as we believe that this combination will play a vital role in democratizing credit in India.“

To use your RuPay credit card for GPay UPI transactions, simply set up the eligible RuPay credit card as a payment method. To do this, go for the “RuPay credit card on UPI” option under your profile, select the banking partner, and then enter the desired to details (the last six digits of your card, the card validity, and so on) to complete the process. Once done, you will be able to make payments via Google Pay UPI using your RuPay credit card.

If you own a RuPay credit card and often use Google Pay to make payments, this integration can prove pretty helpful. We hope to see more credit cards getting the functionality for further convenience! S, what do you think of this? Let us know your thoughts in the comments below.