Axis Bank has announced the launch of its ACE Credit Card in India in collaboration with Google Pay and Visa. The card is meant to advance the use of digital payments in the country and, offers its users a number of benefits. It includes cashbacks on utility bill payments, discounts at restaurants, surcharge waivers on fuel, complimentary lounge access at select domestic airports, and more.

In an official press release, Axis Bank claimed that the card will offer a frictionless digital experience, right from application to issuance. According to the company, the entire process is meant to be comfortable for ‘digital-first’ consumers, and will make for hassle-free, secure, and intuitive payment experiences.

Offers include a flat 5% in cashback for mobile recharges and gas/ internet/ electricity/ DTH bill payments via Google Pay. The card will also offer a 4% discount on all food orders and dinner bookings via Swiggy and Zomato, while Ola customers will also get a similar discount every time they hail a cab. Users can further expect a flat 2% cashback on all expenses irrespective of the merchant. In fact, the company is advertising this as an ‘Unlimited Cashback’ offer with no upper limit.

As a launch offer, the ACE credit card is also giving users 5% cashback on all orders from Big Basket and Grofers. This offer is only valid until December 31, 2020. Also, note that the fuel surcharge waiver is only valid for transactions between Rs. 400 and Rs 4,000, with maximum benefits capped at Rs. 500 per month.

As one would imagine, all these offers and discounts do not come free, and Axis Bank is charging a ‘Joining Fee’ of Rs. 499 that is waived for all of the applicants this year. The company will also waive off the fee for all users who spend upwards of Rs. 2 lakh in a year.