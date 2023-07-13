Google Pay UPI Lite Is Here To Enable One-Click Online Payments

Keeping in mind the popularity of UPI-based online transactions in India, Google Pay has introduced a seamless one-click solution for online payments. This comes after Paytm introduced the UPI Lite option recently. Keep reading to know more about this new service from Google Pay.

Google Pay UPI Lite Announced

Using UPI Lite, you can easily make small transactions without entering your UPI PIN through Google Pay. This method is efficient, seamless, and reliable as it diverts the load from the real-time banking core system, reducing the burden on the bank server. With this, you can be sure of guaranteed payment success every time. This will be a boon for users, especially during peak transaction hours.

Speaking about the roll-out, Ambarish Kenghe, VP of Product Management from Google, said, “At Google Pay, we feel privileged to partner with the Indian government along with NPCI and RBI, in growing the reach and usefulness of UPI. Unique offerings and use cases are core to driving further adoption of digital payments in the country and with the introduction of UPI LITE on the platform, we aim to simplify small-value transactions by helping users access a convenient, compact, and superfast payments experience.“

The UPI Lite account will be linked to your bank account and you will be able to load it with Rs 2,000 twice a day for convenience. However, you will be able to make instant transactions of up to Rs 200 at a time.

How to Activate UPI Lite in Google Pay

1. From Google Pay, navigate to the UPI Lite option from your profile menu. Tap on it to complete the setup process. Once done, add up to Rs 4,000 daily into your UPI Lite account by entering your UPI PIN.

2. To make PIN-free transactions same sure your transaction value is less than or equal to Rs 200 and tap on “Pay PIN-Free” to complete the transaction process.

With UPI Lite we expect payment failure rates to go down, at least for small-value transactions. So, set up UPI Lite for your Google Pay account today to make online transactions with ease! Don’t forget to talk about your experience in the comments section below.