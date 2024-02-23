Another One Bites the Dust: Google is Killing Google Pay in the US

Google is known for many things but one of the things it’s mostly known for is killing its apps and services. You know it’s serious when people develop dedicated websites and social media projects to keep track of what Google has killed and what it intends to kill next. Now, Google is killing Google Pay, one of the most popular payment platforms. Here’s everything you need to know about the same.

Google posted on its blog that Google Wallet will be replacing Google Pay, and the latter will no longer work starting June 4, 2024, in the US. Folks outside of the US where Google Pay is prominently used needn’t worry.

According to Google, Google Wallet will replace Google Pay as it’s already used by many people in the US. The Google Wallet app is used five times more than Google Pay and having two apps isn’t a great idea, hence the discontinuation.

If you are a Google Pay user in the US, you have ample time to transfer your Google Pay balance to your bank account. Google will allow you to transfer money from the Google Pay website even after the application stops working.

While this move is quite justified, I wonder if Google will introduce Google Wallet to countries such as India and Singapore, where Google Pay is used by millions of people. We’ve seen breadcrumbs in Android’s code about Wallet’s arrival in India, first spotted by X user @AssembleDebug. Google may bring Google Wallet for Indian users



This was based on some flags and strings which I found. It could be something else, so read before judging :p#GoogleWallet #Google #Android pic.twitter.com/mfQcup0LTv— AssembleDebug (@AssembleDebug) February 7, 2024

Either way, if Google does manage to kill Google Pay in India and urges users to start using the Wallet instead, it would mean Google will have to integrate Google Pay UPI into Wallet, which could be a task in itself. Hence, I believe Google will stick to Google Pay in India and could introduce Google Wallet for contactless payments and ID cards with Digilocker support.