Google One AI Premium with Gemini Advanced Now Free for Students

AI tools are a boon to not just regular users but also for students as they massively help in research. Gemini has recently gained lots of new goodies, including the recent Veo 2 Video Generation tool, which makes it easier to generate videos. However, the Google One AI plan which includes these tools could be expensive for students at $20. Well, not anymore, as Google has just made the AI Premium plan free for students.

The Google One AI Premium plan is now free for students starting today. The free premium which otherwise costs $19.99 can now be redeemed without any fees and will last until June 30, 2026. It’s worth noting that the offer is only available until June 30, 2025.

If you’re a student, all you need is a .edu email for verification, after which you can enjoy all of Gemini‘s perks, including the latest Veo 2, 2 TB of storage, Gemini Advanced (2.5 Pro), NotebookLM Plus, and more. All you need to do is click the Student discount link, enter your .edu email address, and subscribe to Google One AI Premium. You will be notified before the plan ends.

A tighter Gemini integration across the Google suite can help students generate or refine their ideas, whereas NotebookLM can help comprehensively with deep research.

Google’s not the only one offering student discounts, though. OpenAI and Anthropic have their own student offers for ChatGPT Edu (with GPT-4o) and Claude for Education — both are free as well.

What are your thoughts on giants fighting over AI dominance in the student space? Will AI be a boon for future, or is over-reliance a huge concern? Let us know in the comments below.