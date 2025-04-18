Home > News > Google One AI Premium with Gemini Advanced Now Free for Students

Abubakar Mohammed
illustration of the gemini logo in front of an orange background
Image Credit: Beebom

AI tools are a boon to not just regular users but also for students as they massively help in research. Gemini has recently gained lots of new goodies, including the recent Veo 2 Video Generation tool, which makes it easier to generate videos. However, the Google One AI plan which includes these tools could be expensive for students at $20. Well, not anymore, as Google has just made the AI Premium plan free for students.

The Google One AI Premium plan is now free for students starting today. The free premium which otherwise costs $19.99 can now be redeemed without any fees and will last until June 30, 2026. It’s worth noting that the offer is only available until June 30, 2025.

Also Read: OpenAI Releases o3 and o4-mini, Says o3 Can ‘Generate Novel Hypotheses’
Google One AI Premium landing page with free banner

If you’re a student, all you need is a .edu email for verification, after which you can enjoy all of Gemini‘s perks, including the latest Veo 2, 2 TB of storage, Gemini Advanced (2.5 Pro), NotebookLM Plus, and more. All you need to do is click the Student discount link, enter your .edu email address, and subscribe to Google One AI Premium. You will be notified before the plan ends.

A tighter Gemini integration across the Google suite can help students generate or refine their ideas, whereas NotebookLM can help comprehensively with deep research.

Google’s not the only one offering student discounts, though. OpenAI and Anthropic have their own student offers for ChatGPT Edu (with GPT-4o) and Claude for Education — both are free as well.

What are your thoughts on giants fighting over AI dominance in the student space? Will AI be a boon for future, or is over-reliance a huge concern? Let us know in the comments below.

Abubakar Mohammed

Abubakar covers Tech at Beebom, with his passion for technology tracing back to 2011 when he received a Dell Inspiron 5100 as a gift. He's also a passionate advocate for the right-to-repair movement, believing in empowering users to maintain and extend the life of their devices. Outside the tech world, he enjoys watching anime and exploring his newfound enthusiasm for Japanese cars. In his free time, you'll often find him immersed in Genshin Impact or researching his next gadget purchase. Before joining Beebom, he contributed to leading publications like Android Police, How-To Geek, and Fossbytes.

