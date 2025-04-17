Home > News > ChatGPT Gets an Image Library to Store Your AI-Generated Images

In Short
  • OpenAI is rolling out Image Library in ChatGPT where all your GPT-4o-generated images are saved automatically.
  • You can explore, find, and reuse all your generated images in a single place. You can even edit images under the 'Library' section.
  • Library in ChatGPT is rolling out to all users including Free, Plus, and Pro users across Android, iOS, Windows, macOS, and the web.

OpenAI has rolled out a new ‘Library’ section on ChatGPT where all your AI-generated images are automatically saved. On ChatGPT’s Image Library, you can explore, find, and reuse generated images in a single place.

Having said that, it will only display images which have been generated using ChatGPT’s native image generation model i.e. GPT-4o. Older images produced using the Dall -E model are not saved.

The new image library in ChatGPT is rolling out to all ChatGPT users, including Free, Plus, and Pro users. You will find a new Library section on the left sidebar on Android, iOS, web, Windows, and macOS. From here, you can press and hold an image and choose to edit, save, or share the image.

There is also a selection tool that lets you highlight parts of the image to edit. You can highlight the image and enter a prompt to modify the image seamlessly. Apart from that, to delete images, you will have to delete the whole conversation in ChatGPT.

Interestingly, the generated images are shown in a grid under the Library section in ChatGPT. Recently, there were reports stating that OpenAI is working on a social media platform to rival X and Instagram. According to the report, the internal prototype is centered around ChatGPT’s image generation, which includes a social feed.

Who knows the image library section in ChatGPT may turn into a social media feed in the future. Whatever the case, it seems OpenAI is slowly making ChatGPT the ultimate app for everything.

