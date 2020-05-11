Google in a recent blog post announced that its video calling app Duo will be getting group video calls, along with a couple of new features to help stay connected during these unprecedented times. The announcement follows the feature addition update released last month.

The group video calls feature will be initially limited as a preview for Google Chrome users. The software giant has added a new layout to let you view more participants at the same time. With this addition, you can easily invite anyone with a Google account to join the call using an invite link. The feature will be made available in the coming weeks.

There will be a new family mode that lets participants doodle on video calls, along with various effects and masks. To access Family mode, all you have to do is start a video call, press the menu icon, and choose Family. It is worth noting that you will not have to consider accidental mutes or hang-ups as the buttons will be automatically hidden while you’re in family mode.

Google says that the masks and effects will be available in one-on-one video calls on Android and iOS as well, starting this week with a Mother’s Day effect that transforms you into a flower. More effects and masks are on their way.

In the update last month, Google added support for AV1 codec, the ability to capture special moments in a photo, the option to send and save personalized messages, and increased group calling limits.