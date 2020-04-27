As we all remain stuck inside our homes, hopefully safe from the Coronavirus pandemic, it’s becoming increasingly difficult to pass the time without access to any outdoor activities, for the most part. In such times, gaming is a pretty solid way to get through the day with some interactive entertainment. To that end, Google is now bringing back some of its most popular doodle games of the past, back onto the Google homepage for all of us to enjoy.

In the blog post announcing the games, Google says “As COVID-19 continues to impact communities around the world, people and families everywhere are spending more time at home. In light of this, we’re launching a throwback Doodle series looking back at some of our popular interactive Google Doodle games!”

The company will be ‘re-releasing’ 10 of its most popular doodle games over the next two weeks for netizens to play and experience all over again. Todays’ Doodle is the ‘Coding for Carrots’ doodle game that first appeared in 2017, celebrating 50 years of kids coding, and the Logo coding language.

The game involves you, the player, writing simple code that helps the bunny get to the carrots. It’s great for anyone who loves coding, and if your kids like the game, you should introduce them to the Scratch coding language which is aimed at kids. “With Scratch, kids can create their own interactive stories, games, and animations, using coding blocks just like the ones in today’s Doodle. They can also share their projects in an online community with millions of other kids around the world.”

Google’s Doodle games will be staggered across the 2-week span starting today, April 27, and since a lot of these games are actually multiplayer ones, I’m fairly excited to see a new (old) doodle game pop up on my Google homepage every now and then.

If doodle games aren’t your piece of cake, you can also check out some of the best movies to watch during the lockdown, or some handpicked podcasts that you can check out to pass the time.