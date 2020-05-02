Google Assistant can now reportedly launch Google Stadia games on Android phones and Chromebooks. The feature is currently under testing and is not widely available just yet.

With this addition, users can directly get into a Stadia game via Google Assistant using the “OK Google or Hey Google” hotword and saying “Play [Google Stadia game]”. If you are living in a region with Google Stadia support and own one of the Google Stadia supported phones, this might come in handy to jump right into the game without having to perform manual searches.

To make it all better, Google is testing to bring support for the feature on Chromebooks as well. As pointed out by 9to5Google, some users are getting the feature on Chromebooks but it only seems to work when it is being accessed through the Launcher key.

Notably, the feature appears to be limited to games that you have already purchased and are present in your Stadia Library. That is, if you’re planning to check out a new Stadia game using Google Assistant, it will probably lead you to search results related to the game.

With all that said, do keep in mind that the feature is currently under A/B testing in typical Google fashion and it might take a while to see the changes reflect on your compatible devices.

By adding minor convenient additions like this, the company strives to provide a seamless experience to its users. With the free tier finally being available and the advent of one of the popular battle royales PUBG, Stadia continues expanding its userbase and titles to attract new users to the platform.