National Cyber Security Awareness Month (NCSAM) is observed in the month of October every year. As part of Google’s efforts to ensure the security and privacy of its users, the company is adding a guest mode on Google Assistant among other security features.

Guest Mode for Google Assistant

As the name suggests, Google will not sync your Assistant interactions with your Google account when you’re using guest mode. More importantly, the searches done when you’re using guest mode will not be personalized based on your account.

Google says that you can enable/disable guest mode using a simple voice command. According to the company, the new guest mode will roll out on home devices in the coming weeks. In the same post, Google reminded how you can delete the last command Google Assistant heard.

Critical Security Alerts on Google app

Google is also improving the security alert system that gets triggered when there’s a threat to your Google account. The software giant will soon automatically display an alert within the Google app that proactively keeps you informed about your account’s security.

“We’ll automatically display an alert within the Google app you’re using and help you address it—no need to check email or your phone’s alerts. The new alerts are resistant to spoofing, so you can always be sure they’re coming from us,” explains Google.

Google will start to roll out its critical security system in the coming weeks. However, this will be a limited rollout for now. The company has plans to expand the availability of the feature early next year.

Lastly, Google is making it more straightforward to access your security and privacy settings of your Google account. When users ask questions like “Is my Google Account secure?” then the company will directly link the account security page.