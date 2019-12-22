There have always been incidents when Google misinterprets something I just said and triggers the Assistant. At times like this, I wonder how much personal information it would have “accidentally gathered”. Well, there is a Google Assistant command that might come in handy in such cases.

All you have to say is “Hey Google, that wasn’t for you” and the Assistant will immediately forget everything it just heard. The incident will not be logged in your Assistant activity. Cool, right?

According to Google’s support page, you can also use commands like “Hey Google, delete my last conversation”, “Hey Google, delete today’s activity”, or “Hey Google, delete this week’s activity” to quickly delete your Assistant data.

Google is making some serious efforts to help you take control of your data and privacy. Recently, the software giant made it possible for you to automatically delete your location history and activity data periodically.

Google Assistant has gained a lot of features in the recent past, including the ability to narrate stories to kids and an interpreter mode. With a few tweaks, you can even use Google Assistant to control your Windows PC.

The next time Google Assistant gets triggered out of nowhere on your phone or Google Home (I know it will), you know what to do. Do not forget to share this with your friends and family as a lot of people would be unaware of this useful command. In the meantime, I would recommend you to check out our list of 50 Google Assistant commands to use Assistant like a pro.