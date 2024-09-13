Gemini Live is Rolling Out to All Android Users For Free; Here’s How to Use It

Google released Gemini Live about two weeks ago to paid Gemini Advanced subscribers. And now, the search giant has announced that Gemini Live is rolling out to Android users for free. To use the feature, the device language must be set to English. However, support for more languages is coming soon. We're starting to roll out Gemini Live in English to more people using the Android app, free of charge. Go Live to talk things out with Gemini, explore a new topic, or brainstorm ideas. Keep an eye out for Gemini Live in the Gemini app 👀 pic.twitter.com/0VL0c7E6Gw— Google Gemini App (@GeminiApp) September 12, 2024

In case you are not aware, Gemini Live is an AI-powered conversational assistant that offers free-flowing voice chat and it also supports interruptions. You can speak in the middle of a response, and Gemini Live will automatically stop to hear your input. It’s powered by the fast Gemini 1.5 Flash model.

Google claims Gemini Live is an answer to ChatGPT Advanced Voice mode, but in our Gemini Live review, it turned out to be a hacky solution. Unlike ChatGPT Advanced Voice mode which offers an end-to-end audio input/output experience, Gemini Live uses speech-to-text and text-to-speech engines to process the audio via an LLM.

It means that you don’t get a truly multimodal experience on Gemini Live. It can’t understand the emotions behind the voice and doesn’t identify the mood of the speaker. It also can’t do accents. Besides that, other modalities like camera input and output are still not available on Gemini Live.

That said, with interruption support, Gemini Live does feel like a conversational AI. So if you are interested, go ahead and update the Gemini app (Free) via the Play Store and wait for the update to reach your device.