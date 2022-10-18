Gizmore Glow Luxe Smartwatch Introduced in India

Wearable brand Gizmore has introduced a new premium-looking smartwatch in India. The new GizFit Glow Luxe comes with an AMOLED display, Bluetooth Calling support, and more, and is targeted towards men. Have a look at the details.

Gizmore Glow Luxe: Specs and Features

The Gizmore Glow Luxe comes in a Zync-Alloy casing and has a lightweight design. It has a round 1.32-inch AMOLED display with an HD screen resolution and 500 nits of brightness. Users can choose from over 200 watch faces. And, the display supports the split-screen and AOD functionalities.

The smartwatch includes the usual set of health features such as a 24×7 heart rate sensor, a SpO2 monitor, a sleep tracker, and a period tracker. Plus, there’s a body temperature onboard. There’s also support for more than 100 sports modes to keep a track of various physical activities. The watch houses a dedicated physical button to directly access sports modes.

Along with the Bluetooth Calling feature, the Glow Luxe comes with a quick-access dial pad, call history, and the ability to sync contacts. You can also access Google Assistant and Siri to perform tasks.

Other capabilities include remote music and camera controls, smart notifications, a Privacy Lock feature, up to 15 days of battery life, and an IP67 rating for water resistance.

Price and Availability

The GizFit Gizmore Glow Luxe is priced at Rs 3,499, although, it is listed at Rs 3,999 on the company’s website and at Rs 8,999 on Flipkart. It is now available to buy and will soon be available to buy via offline stores too.

It comes in Black, Brown, Steel Strap, and Steel Blue variants.

Buy Gizmore Glow Luxe on Gizmore.com (Rs, 3499)