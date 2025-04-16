You Can Finally Generate Videos on Gemini Using Veo 2

Google has finally released its state-of-the-art Veo 2 AI model on Gemini. It means you can now produce AI-generated videos on Gemini seamlessly, and it’s rolling out in all regions. Google says video generation in Gemini is rolling out to Gemini Advanced users who have subscribed to the Google One AI Premium plan (costs $19.99 per month).

As for the video quality, you can use the Veo 2 video generation model on Gemini to produce an 8-second video clip in 720p resolution. The videos are generated in a 16:9 aspect ratio and packaged in an MP4 format. Google also says there is a monthly limit for video generation in Gemini, but doesn’t disclose the exact numbers.

The best part about Veo 2 is that it has a great understanding of physics and motion. In cases where OpenAI’s Sora failed, Veo 2 excels and delivers visually coherent videos. Google mentions in its blog post, “By better understanding real-world physics and human motion, it delivers fluid character movement, lifelike scenes and finer visual details across diverse subjects and styles.“

Make sure to add a detailed prompt in Gemini to generate visually appealing videos. To generate videos in Gemini, open gemini.google.com and select “Veo 2” from the drop-down menu. You can now start producing AI videos in Gemini. Having said that, bear in mind, the rollout is slow, and we have not received Veo 2 on our Gemini Advanced account yet. So keep patience until the feature goes live.

Apart from that, Google has also released a new update to Whisk, its experimental AI tool. You can now create animation videos using Whisk Animate. With this tool, you can turn images into 8-second animation videos in vivid styles. Whisk is also rolling out globally, starting today, but again, you need the Google One AI Premium subscription.