Garmin Vivomove Sport Hybrid Smartwatch with OLED Display Launched in India

Garmin has launched the new Vivomove Sport Hybrid smartwatch as part of its fashionable Vivomove series in India. The company has partnered with Nykaa for its exclusive availability via the beauty and fashion-focused e-commerce website. Here’s what the smartwatch is equipped with.

Garmin Vivomove Sport: Specs and Features

The Vivomove Sport Hybrid smartwatch with a touchscreen OLED display with the classic analog hands. The design ensures the hands move away to clear some space for the notifications to appear. It comes with a circular 40mm dial. The watch has a sleek metallic chassis with silicon bands and comes in four attractive colorways: Ivory, Cool Mint, Cocoa, and Black.

There’s support for various health-related features such as 24/7 heart rate monitoring, SpO2 monitoring, stress level recording, water intake logging, and more. It also enables you to record Body Battery energy to determine the current energy level of your body.

Plus, there’s the ability for women to track their menstrual cycle and pregnancy via the Garmin Connect app. The smartwatch also supports breathing exercises to reduce stress and increase focus.

As for the fitness features, the Vivomove Sport supports step tracking, calorie counting, and built-in sports apps for yoga, strength, Pilates, and cardio, among others. With the help of GPS functionality, you can also track distance and pace during outdoor walks, runs, and more. It also supports a fitness age finder.

Garmin Vivomove Sport Hybrid watch can offer a battery life of 5 days in smartwatch mode and up to 6 days in the conventional watch mode. It is compatible with both Android and iOS. The smartwatch supports music control and smart notifications like incoming calls, SMSs, social media app updates, and more. Android users also have the advantage of replying to the received texts.

Price and Availability

The Garmin Vivomove Sport Hybrid smartwatch comes with a price tag of Rs 18,990 and is now available to buy via Garmin Brand Store, Nykaa.com, Nykaa Fashion, and Nykaa Man.

While the Ivory, Cool Mint, and Black colors are now available, the Cocoa variant will be available soon. So, what are your thoughts on the new Garmin smartwatch? Comment below with your thoughts.