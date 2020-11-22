In a world of advanced gaming consoles such as Microsoft’s Xbox Series X and Sony’s PlayStation 5, Bud Light, a beer-producing company recently unveiled a first-of-its-kind gaming console. This unusual gaming machine looks like a pack-of-six Bud Light cans and can keep your beer cold during your gaming sessions.

Keeps Your Mind Cool and Beers Cooler

Dubbed as the BL6, this special gaming console comes with six in-built games including Tekken 7, Soul Calibur VI, and R.B.I Baseball 20 inside its 16GB storage drive. There are two included controllers for you to enjoy these games with a partner, friends, or family.

However, even though the gaming console is pretty bulky for a portable device, there aren’t any displays on the console. So, how do you play the built-in games?

Well, as there isn’t any screen for the BL6, the creators installed a projector for users to make any flat surface their own screen.

Moreover, as the whole device looks like a pack-of-six, two of the slots can actually cool your canned-beverages while you game on the device.

Now, this is a unique gaming console that literally nobody asked for. However, it is pretty good to see companies trying out innovative tools to promote their brands.

So, if you want to get your hands on the “coolest console ever”, then I am sorry to tell you that you cannot. The company made only one special edition console which they put up for a bid on their official website. As of writing this piece, the bid went up to $4,020 (~Rs 2,98,244).

Moreover, the company will donate all the proceeds from the bid of the BL6 to the National Restaurant Association Educational Foundation supporting their “Change is on the menu” campaign. You can check out the console on the company’s official website. Meanwhile, check out the promo video of the BL6 console right below.