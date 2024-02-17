Nintendo Switch 2 Launch Delayed to 2025; Multiple Reports State

The launch of Nintendo’s next handheld is something we were all waiting for. While we were expecting the Switch 2 to be announced next month, there is now some fresh information. News from multiple sources state that the Nintendo Switch 2 launch has been delayed to 2025.

According to the Brazil-based journalist Pedro Henrique Lutti Lippe, five of his sources have stated that the Nintendo Switch 2 will launch in the first quarter of 2025. This has been further supported by Eurogamer & VGC, who have their own respective sources as well.

Reportedly, publishers have been told by Nintendo that the new console will be released in the aforementioned launch window. One of VGC’s sources also suggested that Nintendo may be preparing more first-party Switch-exclusive games to go along with the launch of their next-generation gaming console. Está no ar o X do Controle News #11!



In terms of new games, there are launches scheduled for Nintendo Switch this year. Princess Peach: Showtime is coming later in March 2024. Plus, new games in the Mario universe are also expected including the remaster of Luigi’s Mansion 2.

An exciting Nintendo Switch 2 rumor we heard earlier stated that backwards compatibility will be a feature for the new handheld. With this, Nintendo games that are releasing this year including the ones that have been released before (such as Doom, Witcher 3, Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild, and more) could all run with enhanced visuals and performance on the Switch 2!

Image Courtesy: Nintendo

Keep in mind that the Nintendo President had disregarded rumors of a next-gen handheld, and this was when rumors for a 2024 launch were piling up. So far, Nintendo hasn’t confirmed the Switch 2, but you can find out everything we know about the upcoming handheld here.

Whether or not Nintendo releases the Switch 2 in 2025 will depend upon what we hear officially. So far, we don’t have much in terms of that. But we did hear that game developers are already working on new games for the Switch 2 (Source: GDC 2024 Survey), and you can check out those details in our detailed coverage above.

What are your thoughts on the Nintendo Switch 2 rumors? When do you think this handheld will launch, and are you excited about it? Let us know in the comments below.