We are just a few days out from the global launch of the PlayStation 5 and Sony seems to be doing everything it can to increase the hype around its brand new console. We recently found out that the PS5 DualSense controller works with Android, and we have seen trailers for the console, along with other tidbits of information that Sony is slowly revealing. In line with that, Sony has now confirmed two new things about the console that are great news for gamers.

First, the Japanese giant is saying that PS5 games will be region free. That means if a game is released in a specific country but not in your region, you will still be able to play the game on your console without facing any issues with region locks etc.

Moreover, Sony has confirmed that the PS5 will support its cloud gaming service PS Now, which means backward compatibility will get a pretty solid boost on the PS5. While you must have known that most PS4 games will run on the PS5, this new confirmation means you will be able to run PS3 and PS2 games on your PlayStation 5 as well, thanks to PS Now.

The PlayStation 5 will launch on November 12, and is expected to launch in India on November 19 for Rs. 39,990. So, are you planning on buying the PS5 or will you stick with your older console for now? Let us know in the comments.