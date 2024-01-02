3 Animated Game of Thrones Spinoffs In the Works at HBO: George R.R. Martin

In a recent update, George RR Martin, the author of Game of Thrones, revealed to fans that he has three spin-offs being animated in the world of “A Song of Ice & Fire,” which are already in works at HBO Studios. This is in addition to the upcoming House of the Dragon Season 2, which is set to be released in the Summer of 2024.

In a blog post shared by Martin on New Year’s Eve, he expressed his praise for the new Netflix series “Blue Eye Samurai” and stated,

As it happens, HBO and I have our own animated projects, set in the world of ‘A SONG OF ICE & FIRE.’ None of them have been greenlit yet, but I think we are getting close to taking the next step with a couple of them.

Out of his ideas for spinoffs, two are shelved as of now, and Martin tells us more about the third one that is being worked on in the blog. He states, “Work on the other two animated projects continues apace, however.. and meanwhile, we have moved NINE VOYAGES, our series about the legendary voyages of the Sea Snake, over from live action to animation. A move I support fully”

Martin further said that he can not confirm when these shows will hit the air, but he hopes to build an animated experience “as good as gorgeous and gripping as BLUE EYE SAMURAI.” George R.R. Martin’s novels inspired the creation of Game of Thrones and House of Dragon, which in themselves were as beautiful as it gets. So, let us wait and see what new wonders from the works of Martin are yet again to come to life.