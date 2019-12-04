Google on Tuesday announced its ‘Best of 2019’ awards for the best apps and games on the Play Store in 2019. As can be seen in the lists below, the winners include some of the biggest names in the business, like Activision’s Call of Duty: Mobile, Marvel’s Avengers: Endgame and HBO’s Game of Thrones, among other similarly familiar titles. Here are the winners of some of the top honors from Google:
Users’ Choice 2019
- Best App: Video Editor – Glitch Video Effects (freemium)
- Best Game: Call of Duty: Mobile (freemium)
- Best Movie: Marvel Studios’ Avengers: Endgame (Rs. 600)
- Best Ebook: Scary Stories to Tell in the Dark (Rs. 247)
Editors’ Choice 2019
Top-Selling Movies on Google Play in 2019
Google also announced its lists of top-selling movies for 2019, which included some of the usual suspects:
- Avengers: Endgame
- Aquaman
- A Star Is Born
- Captain Marvel
- Spider-Man: Into The Spider-Verse
Top-Selling TV Shows on Google Play in 2019
The top-selling TV shows on the platform are also along expected lines, with the top-honors going to the following:
- Game of Thrones
- The Walking Dead
- The Big Bang Theory
- Riverdale
- Yellowstone
Top-Selling Audiobooks on Google Play in 2019
The best-selling audiobook on Google play was Becoming by former US first lady, Michelle Obama. Here’s the top-five:
- Becoming by Michelle Obama
- The Subtle Art of Not Giving a F*ck by Mark Manson
- Unfu*k Yourself: Get Out of Your Head and into Your Life by Gary John Bishop
- A Game of Thrones: A Song of Ice and Fire: Book One by George R. R. Martin
- Harry Potter and the Sorcerer’s Stone by J.K. Rowling.
Top-Selling E-Books on Google Play in 2019
The top-selling e-books on Google Play in 2019 include the following titles:
- The Mister by E L James
- Scary Stories to Tell in the Dark by Alvin Schwartz
- Tiamat’s Wrath by James S. A. Corey
- The Silent Patient by Alex Michaelides
- The Institute by Stephen King
You can take a detailed look at all the winners on the official Google Blog.