Google on Tuesday announced its ‘Best of 2019’ awards for the best apps and games on the Play Store in 2019. As can be seen in the lists below, the winners include some of the biggest names in the business, like Activision’s Call of Duty: Mobile, Marvel’s Avengers: Endgame and HBO’s Game of Thrones, among other similarly familiar titles. Here are the winners of some of the top honors from Google:

Users’ Choice 2019

Best App: Video Editor – Glitch Video Effects (freemium)

Best Game: Call of Duty: Mobile (freemium)

Best Movie: Marvel Studios’ Avengers: Endgame (Rs. 600)

Best Ebook: Scary Stories to Tell in the Dark (Rs. 247)

Editors’ Choice 2019

Best App: Ablo (freemium)

Best Game: Call of Duty: Mobile (freemium)

Top-Selling Movies on Google Play in 2019

Google also announced its lists of top-selling movies for 2019, which included some of the usual suspects:

Avengers: Endgame

Aquaman

A Star Is Born

Captain Marvel

Spider-Man: Into The Spider-Verse

Top-Selling TV Shows on Google Play in 2019

The top-selling TV shows on the platform are also along expected lines, with the top-honors going to the following:

Game of Thrones

The Walking Dead

The Big Bang Theory

Riverdale

Yellowstone

Top-Selling Audiobooks on Google Play in 2019

The best-selling audiobook on Google play was Becoming by former US first lady, Michelle Obama. Here’s the top-five:

Becoming by Michelle Obama

The Subtle Art of Not Giving a F*ck by Mark Manson

Unfu*k Yourself: Get Out of Your Head and into Your Life by Gary John Bishop

A Game of Thrones: A Song of Ice and Fire: Book One by George R. R. Martin

Harry Potter and the Sorcerer’s Stone by J.K. Rowling.

Top-Selling E-Books on Google Play in 2019

The top-selling e-books on Google Play in 2019 include the following titles:

The Mister by E L James

Scary Stories to Tell in the Dark by Alvin Schwartz

Tiamat’s Wrath by James S. A. Corey

The Silent Patient by Alex Michaelides

The Institute by Stephen King

You can take a detailed look at all the winners on the official Google Blog.