Samsung has announced a host of new Galaxy Book devices at its “Galaxy Unpacked” event today. This includes three new Galaxy Book devices, including laptops and 2-in-1 notebooks. They sport OLED displays, are powered by 11th-Gen Intel and Qualcomm Snapdragon chipsets, and promise long battery life. So, without further ado, let take a look at the new Galaxy Book notebooks.

New Samsung Galaxy Book Notebooks Launched

Samsung Galaxy Book Pro and Galaxy Book Pro 360

Starting with the high-end Galaxy Book Pro series, Samsung launched two kinds of devices under this series. The standard Galaxy Book Pro, which comes in a 13.3-inch and a 15.6-inch variant, and the Galaxy Book Pro 360. The latter also comes in the same size options but with a 2-in-1 hybrid design.

Both the Galaxy Book Pro and Galaxy Book Pro 360 feature Full-HD AMOLED displays with 1920 x 1080p resolution. However, unlike the Galaxy Pro models, the 360 models feature a touch-enabled, foldable screen with stylus support.

Coming to the internals, each of the Galaxy Book Pro and Galaxy Book Pro 360 devices packs Intel’s latest 11th-Gen Core i5 and i7 processors. The Galaxy Book Pro and Pro 360 feature up to Core i7-1160G7 processors with integrated Intel Iris XE GPU. In addition, all the models under the Galaxy Book Pro series can pack up to 8GB of DDR4 RAM and up to 512GB of M.2 SSD storage.

Apart from the high-end processors, Samsung also boasts about the battery life and lightweight designs of the Galaxy Book Pro series. The 13.3-inch Galaxy Book Pro variant packs a 63Wh battery and weighs only 868g. The 15.6-inch variant packs a bigger 68Wh battery and weighs 1.04Kg. Coming to the Galaxy Book Pro 360 models, both variants feature the same batteries as the non-360 models. However, the 360 models weigh a bit more with the 13.3-inch variant coming in at 1.04Kg and the 15.6-inch variant at 1.39Kg.

Other than these, both the 360 and the non-360 Galaxy Book Pro models feature an array of ports, including a Thunderbolt 4 USB-C port, one USB-A port, a microSD card slot, and a 3.5mm audio jack. However, unlike the Galaxy Book Pro 360 models, the non-360 models feature an additional HDMI port. Nonetheless, all the models have a fingerprint sensor with Windows Hello support. Also, you have Wi-Fi 6E and Bluetooth 5.1 along with LTE on the standard and 5G connectivity on the 360 variant.

Both the models run Windows 10 out-of-the-box. As for color options, the Galaxy Book Pro will come in 3 color variants, i.e Mystic Silver, Mystic Blue, and Mystic Pink Gold. While the Galaxy Book Pro 360 will come in Mystic Navy, Mystic Silver and Mystic Bronze colorways.

Samsung Galaxy Book

Moving on, Samsung wanted to build a standard version of the Galaxy Book as well. So, let’s talk a look at the non-Pro Galaxy Book.

It comes with a 15.6-inch Full HD IPS LCD display with 1920 x 1080p resolution. While the Galaxy Book comes only in one screen size, one can choose from three configurations for the device. You can have an 11th-gen Intel Core i3-1115G4, an 11th-gen Intel Core i5-1135G7, or a Core i7-1165G7 processor. Moreover, users have two different GPU options, including the integrated Intel Iris XE GPU or Nvidia MX450.

Apart from these, the Galaxy Book packs 8GB of DDR4 RAM and up to 512GB of M.2 SSD storage. There is a 54Wh battery inside and a built-in fingerprint sensor with Windows Hello support on board.

Coming to the I/O, the standard Galaxy Book device features 2 x USB-C ports, 2 x USB-A ports, one HDMI connector, a microSD slot, and a 3.5mm headphone jack. It comes in an aluminum finish and has two color options – Silver and Blue. The device runs Windows 10 out-of-the-box.

Price and Availability

The Samsung Galaxy Book Pro starts at $999.99 while the Galaxy Book Pro 360 starts at $1,199.99 in the US. Both of these laptops will go on sale starting from 14th May. We are currently unaware of the pricing of the standard Galaxy Book, and will update the article with more details soon.