Samsung is all set to unveil its Galaxy S20-series of smartphones on February 11, but a new report now claims that it will take exactly a month longer for the company to make the devices available for purchase. According to XDA’s Max Weinbach, the Galaxy S20, S20+ and S20 Ultra will likely be available from the “first Friday of March” (March 6th).

He also seemingly revealed the US pricing of what promises to be the most premium device in the lineup, the S20 Ultra, which he says will cost a cool $1,300 (around Rs. 92,000) a pop. As for the Galaxy Buds+, Weinbach says that they’ll cost $149.99 (around Rs. 10,000).

S20, S20+, S20 Ultra will likely be available first Friday of March. S20 Ultra should retail for $1300. — Max Weinbach (@MaxWinebach) January 27, 2020

Meanwhile, Samsung has also been rumored to launch its 2nd-gen folding smartphone, the Galaxy Z Flip (with a 15W charger), next month, and Weinbach now says that the company might do that on February 14th. According to him, it will be a premium device priced at $1,400 (around Rs. 1 lakh), and will be available exclusively with US carrier AT&T. It will also be available unlocked, he said.

While the Galaxy S20-series devices will be the company’s next-gen flagship smartphones for 2020, the Galaxy Z Flip will come with a foldable screen, but in a different avatar as compared to the Galaxy Fold, which was eventually released late last year after multiple postponements because of reliability issues.

According to recent rumors, the Z Flip will have a clamshell form-factor, much like Lenovo’s Moto Razr 2019, which was launched last year by the Chinese tech giant. Reports also suggest that it might be the first folding smartphone to feature a glass display instead of the plastic ones found not only on the Galaxy Fold, but also the Huawei Mate X and even the aforementioned new Razr.