As we approach the recently confirmed launch date for the Galaxy S20 line-up, the leaks are starting to heat up as well. Yesterday, we got a look at leaked live images of the phone, and now, the rear camera specifications for the smartphones have leaked.

According to Max Weinbach, who leaked the rear camera specs for the Galaxy S20 Ultra 5G, the phone will come with a quad-rear camera set-up with a 108MP primary camera which will deliver 12MP shots with 9:1 pixel binning for great low light performance. Weinbach also said the phone will have a 48MP periscope lens with 10X optical zoom along with a 12MP ultra-wide angle lens, and a 3D ToF sensor for improved AR performance, and better portrait mode shots.

The S20 Ultra 5G is going to keep the SD Card slot. Support for up to 1TB. It will also be available in 128GB/256GB/512GB and have a 12GB and 16GB RAM option. 108MP main, 48MP 10x optical, 12MP ultra wide. 5000 mAh battery with 45W option fast charge. 0 to 100% in 74 min. — Max Weinbach (@MaxWinebach) January 13, 2020

On the other hand, tipster IceUniverse has revealed the camera specs for the rest of the S20 line-up. According to IceUniverse, the camera specs on the other phones (the S20 and S20+) will not differ by much when compared to the S20 Ultra 5G, except for a couple of differences including the primary camera which will be a 12MP shooter in the rest of the line-up in the series. Along with that, the phones will come with a 64MP telephoto lens, and a 12MP ultra-wide angle lens. The Galaxy S20+ will also feature the 3D ToF sensor, but the Galaxy S20 will not be equipped with this.

S20：12MP+64MP+12MP

S20+：12MP+64MP+12MP+ToF

S20U：108MP+48MP+12MP+ToF — Ice universe (@UniverseIce) January 14, 2020

The fact that the leak suggests Samsung will opt for a 12MP primary and use a 64MP sensor for the telephoto lens seems weird to me, but it’s definitely not a typo by IceUniverse, who, in a follow-up tweet said that “Using a high-pixel sensor for telephoto is the most unique aspect of Samsung.”

It goes without saying that you should take this information with a pinch of salt, since these are all just leaks. We will get to know more about the phones when Samsung launches them next month, where we’ll probably also get to know why (if at all) Samsung is using a higher megapixel sensor on the telephoto camera instead of the primary.