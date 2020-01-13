Just days after the Galaxy S20, Galaxy S20+ and Galaxy S20 Ultra names were reportedly confirmed at a so-called secret meeting between Samsung and its carrier partners on the sidelines of the CES 2020 in Las Vegas, a new leak now seemingly gives us our first look at one of the devices in the lineup. The images come from XDA-Developers, which says they depict the Galaxy S20+, which is expected to slot between the base Galaxy S20 and the premium S20 Ultra.

The blog on Sunday published a number of images that it claims are live photographs of the Samsung Galaxy S20+. The report also claimed that the S20 Ultra will only be available in a 5G avatar, while the Galaxy S20 and S20+ will be offered both with and without 5G connectivity, possibly depending on the market.

Samsung Galaxy S20

Samsung Galaxy S20 5G

Samsung Galaxy S20+

Samsung Galaxy S20+ 5G

Samsung Galaxy S20 Ultra 5G — Max Weinbach (@MaxWinebach) January 12, 2020

The images seemingly reveal quite a lot about the design language of the S20+, including extremely narrow bezels all around and an ‘Infinity-O’ punch-hole display. The company is also said to have done away with the curved edges, opting instead for 2.5D curved glass, according to the report.

However, the most notable element revealed by the leak is the rectangular camera housing at the back with what seems to be a quad-cam setup alongside a flash and a microphone hole to possibly boost the audio quality of recorded videos. The report further claims that the quad-cam array will include a 12MP 1.8-micron main camera, an ultra-wide shooter, a telephoto camera and possibly, a macro lens, although, none of that can be confirmed independently as of now.

Samsung is believed to be prepping for a mega ‘unpacked’ event on February 11 in New York, where the company is expected to launch not only its Galaxy S20-series flagships, but also its next-gen folding smartphone that will reportedly launch as the Galaxy Bloom.

Featured Image Courtesy: XDA