During the launch of the Galaxy S20 series in San Francisco earlier this week, Samsung borrowed another page from Apple’s book and announced permanent price cuts for the previous-gen Galaxy S10 flagships. The Galaxy S10 series now starts at $559 in the US. Since then, we had been waiting for the Korean giant to announce the price cut in India and well, it finally has.

Samsung hasn’t published an official blog post, but the updated prices are now live on Samsung India’s website, as well as popular e-commerce stores. The company has cut prices of its Galaxy S10 series by up to Rs. 29,000 – that too permanently.

Galaxy S10e was previously priced at Rs. 55,900 for the 6GB+128GB variant in India. It has now received a Rs. 8,000 price cut and starts at Rs. 47,900. Galaxy S10 was priced starting at Rs. 66,900 when it launched last year. It too has received price cuts up to Rs. 25,000 and now starts at Rs. 54,900 for the 8GB+128GB variant.

As for the Galaxy S10 Plus, it was priced starting at Rs. 73,900 at launch and has today received a handsome price cut of up to Rs. 29,000. It’s 8GB+128GB base variant is now available for Rs. 61,900. You can check out the updated price tags for the Galaxy S10e, S10, and S10 Plus down below:

Variants Launch Price New Price Galaxy S10e (6GB, 128GB) Rs. 55,900 Rs. 47,900 Galaxy S10 (8GB, 128GB) Rs. 66,900 Rs. 54,900 Galaxy S10 (8GB, 512GB) Rs. 84,900 Rs. 59,900 Galaxy S10 Plus (8GB, 128GB) Rs. 73,900 Rs. 61,900 Galaxy S10 Plus (8GB, 512GB) Rs. 91,900 Rs. 69,900 Galaxy S10 Plus (12GB, 1TB) Rs. 1,17,900 Rs. 88,900

While these permanent price cuts do make its Galaxy S10 series more attractive for the buyers, we’re eagerly waiting for Samsung to reveal the availability details for its latest Galaxy S20 flagship series in India. Any guesses on the Galaxy S20 pricing in India? Do share your thoughts in the comments below.