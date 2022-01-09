Future iPhones May Be Able to Wirelessly Charge AirPods, Apple Pencil Through the Display

Although Apple reintroduced its magnetic wireless charging technology, MagSafe, with the iPhone 12 series, the company is yet to start supporting reverse wireless charging for its accessories, even though reports suggested that it would this year. However, it now seems like the Cupertino giant aims to put a spin on the reverse wireless charging technology with future iPhones or iPads. It aims to allow users to charge their accessories via a through-display wireless charging technology.

Apple Through-Display Wireless Charging Patent

A patent filed at the US Patent and Trademark Office (USPTO) by Apple describes a new wireless charging system for iPhones that could allow users to wirelessly charge their accessories like the Apple Watch or AirPods through the device’s display. Titled “Through-Display Wireless Charging”, the patent was filed back in March 2021 and was published late last year. It suggests turning the iPhone screen into a wireless charging surface for accessories.

Although the patent provides vague descriptions about how the whole wireless charging-through-display technology works, the included drawings suggest that a certain portion of the screen could be used for wireless charging. Hence, the particular section of the screen may not be able to display content while the feature is enabled.

“A configuration can include a tablet computer or smartphone that is configured to allow for a stylus or other accessory to be wirelessly charged on a face of the personal electronic device, e.g., through a display of the personal electronic device,” reads the patent.

Although details about the technology remain unclear at the moment, the fact remains that future iPhone or iPad users might be able to charge their Apple Pencil, AirPods, or Apple Watch by placing them on top of the display of the smartphone or the tablet. This could be useful in certain situations.

Nonetheless, we’ll have to see how the technology works in the real world if or when Apple releases it in the commercial market. However, as is the case with other Apple patents, this one also might not see the light of day in the commercial market. So, we’d suggest you take this information with a grain of salt.