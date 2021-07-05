While Apple prepares to launch its next-gen iPhones, presumably the iPhone 13 series (could also be iPhone 12s series), in September this year, rumors about new features of the upcoming iPhone models are piling up online. We have already seen rumors and leaks suggesting that iPhone 13 will have a smaller notch, Pro variants will have a 120Hz display, larger batteries, and more. Now, as per recent reports, Apple might bring built-in portrait video support and bigger wireless charging coils with upcoming iPhones.

The report comes from reputable tipster EverythingApplePro. As per the report, Apple is aiming to add portrait video support to the upcoming iPhone series. The tipster says that we already got a glimpse of the feature in the latest iOS 15 build in which the Cupertino giant added portrait video support for FaceTime video calls.

Furthermore, the tipster cites a new rumor by Max Weinbach, which suggests that Apple could integrate larger wireless charging coils inside the iPhone 13 series. This could pave the way for reverse wireless charging in iPhones to charge AirPods and other accessories. Maybe that is why Apple is also aiming to pack larger batteries in the iPhone 13 series.

Earlier this year, Bloomberg’s Mark Gurman reported that reverse wireless charging in iPhones is unlikely to come in the “near future”. However, if you remember, after the iPhone 12 series released last year, FCC filings suggested that the iPhone 12 models had hidden reverse wireless charging support.

So, it is possible that Apple could finally bring the support for reverse wireless charging with iPhone 13 series. The feature has been available in the Android ecosystem for quite some time now. However, we also know that Apple is generally late to the party when it comes to such features. The company doesn’t release new features until they’re refined enough.

Featured Image Courtesy: EverythingApplePro (YouTube)