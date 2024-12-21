You Can Now Claim the Fourth Free Mystery Game on the Epic Games Store

Continuing on the great indie game drops trend, Epic Games Store revealed the fourth mystery game: TerraTech. You can claim the game on the Epic Games Store for free within the next 24 hours.

Epic Games kicked off its indie games giveaway with Vampire Survivors in the first week, followed by Astrea: Six Sided Oracles in the second week. As per the Epic Games Store’s mystery games event 2024, TerraTech is the fourth free game. You can claim TerraTech before December 22, 2024.

TerraTech is an open-world game where you build your own vehicles and explore. Craft and discover new parts to survive and thrive in this challenging and rewarding adventure. The game was officially released on August 10, 2018, and has since been loved by the co-op gamers.

Image Credit: Payload Studios

The game gets constant content and fix updates which makes it a fun experience for all players. You can play the game either in single-player or co-op multiplayer mode. Start on your interstellar mining venture in Campaign mode, where you seek riches and fame. Express your creativity and construct your dream space station in Creative mode. Finally, test your engineering prowess against the clock in the exhilarating Gauntlet Challenge.

However, if you want to go all in with your friend this holiday, this is a perfect game. Cooperate with fellow adventurers in the Campaign, collaborate on creations in Creative mode, engage in intense combat in the Arena, or test your strength in Sumo matches. Whether you want to fight enemies or just love creativity, TerraTech is a great choice for open-world indie fans.

The fourth mystery game is yours for the taking on the Epic Games Store. Don’t miss out on this free giveaway. Tried the game already? Share your experience in the comments below.