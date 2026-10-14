Fortnite Yeat Collab Officially Announced, Dropping October 15

Fortnite has officially revealed the Yeat collab skin with a new “Real Lyfe” trailer, coming October 15, 2026, at 8 PM ET. The new bundle drops with Fortnite Update 42.40, bringing the American rapper to the popular Battle Royale. For those unfamiliar with the artist, Yeat is best known for songs like “If We Being Real” and “Money so big”.

Fortnite leakers originally thought Epic would reveal Yeat as the next Fortnite Festival headliner, replacing Lil Tecca in Fortnite Festival Season 15. But he’s instead dropping into the Fortnite Item Shop. Speaking of leaks, popular leaker ShiinaBR has revealed the number of cosmetics coming with the new Icon Skin collab, and here’s what you can expect:

2x Skins

2x Backblings

1x Pickaxe

2x Emotes

1x Mic

1x Wrap

1x Kicks

3x Jam Tracks

Image Credit: Epic Games

We got a good look at the skins in the new Fortnite “Real Lyfe” trailer, which featured the popular “If We Being Real” song. The video also showcases the Wrap and the Kicks, featuring the two outfits we’ve listed above: one with an Alternate Style and the other with a Reactive Style.

Yeat’s bundle will include one Jam Track, while the remaining two will arrive as a separate Item Shop drop. Epic hasn’t revealed the official names of the cosmetics included in Yeat’s bundle, but we do know the Jam Tracks coming tomorrow:

If We Being Real

Money so big

Get Busy

Since the Fortnite bundle includes Yeat-themed cosmetics and a Jam Track, we expect Epic to price it between 2,600 and 3,000 V-Bucks. Yeat joins Fortnite amid Fortnitemares 2026, which features collaborations with Five Nights at Freddy’s, Slenderman, and more.

With Yeat already dropping from the Battle Bus to the Battle Royale after Madison Beer’s Fortnite debut last month, you can expect Ken Carson to headline Fortnite Festival Season 16. That said, are you buying the Yeat bundle? Tell us in the comments section below.