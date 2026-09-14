Fortnite Pac-Man Collab Officially Teased, Arrives with Next Override Update

Pac-Man has officially confirmed that Ghosts are going to be added to the Mega Maze Landmark in Fortnite soon. In a teaser posted on X on September 14, 2026, Peely can be seen running through the Mega Maze Landmark while being chased by two Pac-Man Ghosts, Blinky and Clyde.

When Does the Fortnite Pac-Man Collab Release?

There is no release date mentioned in the teaser, but with the next major Fortnite update scheduled to arrive on September 17, 2026, Pac-Man Ghosts should arrive then, too. The caption in the teaser reads: “This maze looks different… PAC-MAN x Fortnite. Coming Soon.” In the teaser, we see Peely dodging the Ghosts and barely making it to safety by finding a secret entrance hidden in the solid stone walls.

By the looks of it, Pac-Man’s ghosts can damage you if they get too close, which is why Peely can be seen keeping his distance. We do not know how much damage they can inflict, but given that Ghosts instantly eliminate Pac-Man, the same logic could be applied here. This is going to make looking for Wrixel Parts in Fortnite a tad difficult.

It’s best to avoid making contact with Pac-Man Ghosts unless you have the 1-Up Token in Fortnite. However, on the flip side, exploring the maze could yield rewards, should you manage to make it out alive.

Aside from Pac-Man Ghosts coming to the island, a Pac-Man Sidekick is also part of the extended collab. It will be listed in the Fortnite Item Shop later this week, and should cost between 1,200 and 1,500 V-Bucks. That said, the collab with Pac-Man has been live since the start of Override, but not in an active manner.

Three Landmarks called Pac-Man Island, Blinky Island, and Pinky Island were added at the start of the new phase of the storyline. They can be found on the Fortnite Chapter 7 Season 4 map. However, owing to the lack of Chests or Cheat Codes on these islands, the locations are not frequented by players.

One of them is located next to the best Cheat Code loot path to farm Sprites in Fortnite; consider visiting if you get the chance. Expect more details about Pac-Man Ghosts to be shared on the day of the next Fortnite update.