Fortnite A$AP Rocky Collab Announced with New Skin and Chapter 7 Mini-Season Teasers

Fortnite has finally lifted the curtain on its next Battle Royale season in Chapter 7, which has been said to be centered around a pirate and treasure hunt theme over the past few days. Now, popular rapper A$AP Rocky has dropped a surprise announcement of his upcoming collab with Fortnite, and the official teaser showcases some upcoming skins that are part of the crossover, as well as a first look at the Chapter 7 mini-season.

In the official teaser shared by A$AP Rocky on his Instagram Story, the eight-second clip shows various frames in a red-and-black anime style, which features teases to his upcoming Fortnite crossover as well as the next Fortnite season, which is the Chapter 7 mini-season. The clip begins with an anime-style female assassin wielding a katana (somewhat similar to Gogo Yubari and Yuki Yubari Fortnite skins).

Image Credit: Epic Games Image Credit: Epic Games

The same skin was also seen in the IRL Fortnite Chapter 7 mini-season teasers displayed on subway stations in the UK, US, and Japan. As the video progresses, several frames show A$AP Rocky’s Fortnite skin as well as a familiar landmark from the Battle Royale island, The Yacht from Chapter 2 Season 2.

This further hints that the iconic Yacht POI could make a return in Fortnite Chapter 7 mini-season. In the following clips, we also get to see new Pirate Chests in Fortnite, like the one present right now on the Chapter 7 Season 4 island with a red skull acting as its lock. The chest in-game now plays his song “Riot”, which can also be heard in the teaser. Then, some more frames reveal the classic Fortnite Rocket Launcher with a Bazooka held by Rocky in his hand, with the text “Don’t Be Dumb.”

While the weapons and Fortnite loot pool for the next season have not been revealed, this little hint certainly points towards the fact that Rocket Launchers will make a return in the Chapter 7 mini-season. Ultimately, the final clip ends with A$AP Rocky sitting while holding the Rocket Launcher with a Pirate flag in the background, thus confirming the Pirate theme coming next season.

Fortnite Chapter 7 mini-season launches on November 1, 2026, as of current speculation; however, more official info about the same is awaited from Epic.