Fortnite Announces Rapper Lil Tecca as Festival Season 15 Icon

Epic Games has officially announced its next Fortnite Festival icon, and it’s the young rapper Lil Tecca. Also known as Tyler-Justin Anthony Sharpe, the Fortnite Lil Tecca crossover will drop in Festival Season 15 on July 30, 2026, making him one of the youngest hip-hop artists to headline the game mode.

The rapper will follow the current Laufey crossover in Festival Season 14, as it’s time for her to pass the torch to the next Fortnite Icon. We can also finally put the rumors of Taylor Swift’s collab with Fortnite to rest, as fans have spent far too long pondering if “Swifties” will finally get to see their idol in-game.

Based on an official blog post, the Fortnite Lil Tecca crossover will feature four new Jam Tracks: “Ransom,” “Dark Thoughts,” “Love Me” and “500lbs“. The upcoming Neon Dreams Music Pass will also have rewards for players to redeem.

Image Credit: Epic Games

Image Credit: Epic Games

Image Credit: Epic Games

The Fortnite Lil Tecca crossover brings two skins: the Tour Ready Lil Tecca outfit and the Lil Tecca outfit. You’ll be able to get the Tour Ready Lil Tecca outfit from the Festival Season 15 Music Pass in Fortnite.

The skin will be reactive, potentially reacting to music and eliminations. Along with the outfit, the Mic Mace pickaxe, Tecca’s World back bling, and the Dopamine Tour-inspired guitar will also be up for grabs. If you’re subscribed to Fortnite Crew, you’ll get these at no additional cost.

However, if you don’t want to grab the Music Pass and would just like the Fortnite Lil Tecca crossover skin instead, it will also bring cosmetics in the Item Shop once it rotates on July 30, 2026. You’ll be able to pick up the Lil Tecca outfit, which includes the Ransom Toon alt style.

As part of the Fortnite Lil Tecca crossover, the mic stand inspired by his “We Love You Tecca” album cover will also be listed for sale in the shop. Lastly, we have the Dopamine Blades pickaxe and the Dark Thoughts emote to accompany the shop cosmetics. With this, you’ll be able to cosplay as your favorite rapper in-game.