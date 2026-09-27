Five Nights at Freddy’s Fortnite Collab Announced for Fortnitemares, Coming October 1

It’s finally real: Five Nights at Freddy’s is officially coming to Fortnite Chapter 7 Season 4 as part of Fortnitemares 2026 collabs on October 1, 2026. Epic Games has released a brand-new trailer for the highly anticipated Fortnite collab on YouTube, featuring the fan-favorite animatronics: Freddy Fazbear, Bonnie, Chica, and Foxy, coming to the game as skins with different Withered edit styles.

The trailer opens with the iconic Freddy Fazbear’s Pizzeria, which will likely earn its spot on the Fortnite Chapter 7 Season 4 map as a major POI this Fortnitemares. It also showcases a potentially new game mode based on the popular horror franchise, where players survive the night and defeat Five Nights at Freddy’s bosses. Bonus info: you’ll also be able to turn into the bosses themselves!

We also see players sporting original Fortnitemares 2026 skins and turning into the animatronics after defeating them, shown in a brief moment in the Five Nights at Freddy’s collab trailer for Fortnitemares 2026, where a player turns into Chica after sneaking up on her with a Fortnite Pickaxe.

Image Credit: Epic Games

According to popular Fortnite leaker HYPEX on X, the skins will be reactive, as shown in the trailer with both Bonnie and Freddy missing parts of their faces when a player hits them with a Fortnite Pickaxe.

Epic also revealed a Mr.Cupcake Back Bling and the Fazbear Kicks in the trailer, suggesting the collab will go beyond just the iconic animatronic skins. Lastly, we also hear The Living Tombstone’s FNAF 1 song at the end of the trailer, so a Jam Track based on it is all but confirmed.

Expect the FNAF bundle to bring jumpscare-inspired emotes and themed instruments to the Fortnite Item Shop next week. Multiple reports previously teased a Fortnite x FNAF collab for this year’s Halloween-themed festivities, and now Epic Games has officially confirmed it.

That said, are you excited for the Five Nights at Freddy’s collab coming to Fortnitemares on October 1? Tell us in the comments section below.