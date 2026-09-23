Home > News > Fortnite Madison Beer Collab Skin Reveal Has Fans Acting a Little ‘Reckless’

Fortnite Madison Beer Collab Skin Reveal Has Fans Acting a Little ‘Reckless’

Portrait of Matthew Wilkins Matthew Wilkins
Madison Beer collab skin side by side comparison with real life image
Image Credit: Epic Games
In Short
  • The Fortnite Madison Beer collab skin releases on September 24, 2026.
  • The Madison Beer collab features two skins, two back blings, two emotes, multiple jam tracks, and more.
  • You can get the collab skin for free by participating in the upcoming Fortnite Madison Beer Cup.
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Fortnite has officially revealed the collab skin for Madison Beer, which releases on September 24, 2026. Best known for songs such as “Reckless,” “Selfish,” and “Make You Mine,” the singer-songwriter joins the Metaverse as part of the Icon Series group of cosmetics. It goes without saying that she is going to steal the spotlight from Rapper Lil Tecca in Fortnite Festival Season 15.

Fortnite Madison Beer Collab Is Going to Make You Say ‘Yes Baby’

The Fortnite Madison Beer collab skin has been a long time coming, as fans have wanted a collab for a while. It would seem their prayers have finally been answered. Epic Games posted an official teaser on social media of Madison sharpening her pickaxe, with a caption that reads, “She manifested it all. Madison Beer is our new Icon. 9.24.”

Madison Beer Fortnite skin collab
Image Credit: Epic Games

In terms of cosmetics, the Madison Beer collab skin is not the only thing that is going to be listed in the Fortnite Item Shop. With her being part of the Icon Series, she’s getting the royale treatment, and her bundle includes the following items:

  • Make You Mine Madison (Skin)
  • Satin Angel Madison (Skin)
  • Pickaxe
  • Mookie & Maple Plushies (Back Bling)
  • Madison’s Angel Wings (Back Bling)
  • Yes Baby (Emote)
  • Bittersweet (Emote)
  • Microphone
  • Wrap
  • Loading Screen
  • Yes Baby (Jam Track)
  • Bittersweet (Jam Track)
  • Complexity (Jam Track)

We expect the cost of the bundle to be between 2,800 – 3,600 V-Bucks, which means you may need to redeem a Fortnite V-Bucks card. That said, we don’t know the names for all the aforementioned cosmetics, but we do know that Madison Beer is going to be streaming on Friday. You

Expect to see her in-game wearing one of the two Madison Beer skins to promote the Fortnite collab. Hopefully, she gets to use some of the new Exotic weapons in Fortnite to secure Victory Royales.

Madison Beer Fortnite collab skins and cosmetics
Image Credit: Epic Games

She also shared a heartfelt message on social media, stating that the collab with Fortnite is very special to her. Here’s what she had to say: “I would say this is definitely up there with being nominated for a Grammy and playing Madison Square Garden. There are things in my life that I am just obsessed with, and that I would die for, and Fortnite is one of them.”

That said, as part of the collab, there’s also the Madison Beer Cup that is being held on September 24, 2026. Players who rank high enough can get the Madison Beer collab skin for free before it’s listed in the Item Shop.

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Portrait of Matthew Wilkins
Matthew Wilkins

Matthew Wilkins is a Senior Gaming Writer at Beebom with over 5 years of experience in video games journalism with a degree in Communicative English and Media Studies. He specializes in writing features, with his expertise being Fortnite, Helldivers 2, and the GTA franchise. When he's not jotting down thoughts, he's campaigning in Lustria, ridding the Old World of the Skaven in Total War: Warhammer III - Immortal Empires.

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