Fortnite Lil Uzi Vert Collab Announced with Yet Another Chapter 7 Mini Season Teaser

Fresh off Fortnite’s A$AP Rocky collab, which the American rapper announced on October 21, 2026, another brand-new artist has joined the hype bandwagon, dropping another teaser for the Chapter 7 mini-season. This time, it’s none other than popular rapper Lil Uzi Vert, who shared the Fortnite teaser on his Instagram page on October 22, giving us a new look at the upcoming mini-season.

The official Fortnite Lil Uzi Vert eight-second teaser showcases various colorful frames, with the rapper’s Icon Skin bathed in pink and purple. The clip begins with Uzi’s skin posing with the Pink Tape Flag with a skull emoji, while the next moment features a small tease of the skins you can expect in the next Fortnite Chapter 7 mini-season, including the Anime Syd skin.

Image Credit: Epic Games

For those unfamiliar with who Syd is in Fortnite, she’s the person behind the Cuddle Team Leader persona, who made an appearance in one of the Fortnite Chapter 7 Season 4 quests. Along with the upcoming cel-shaded Syd skin, we also see a glimpse of the anime Cuddle Team Leader edit style, which Epic will likely pair with the Anime Syd bundle.

Furthermore, we also get our first look at an iconic Fortnite Chapter 4 Season 1 landmark, the Anvil Square, remixed to fit the upcoming mini-season’s theme. Like the A$AP Rocky teaser, the new Lil Uzi Vert clip also showcases a Pirate Chest in Fortnite, similar to the ones already available in the current chapter, with a red jewel and a purple crowned skull.

The clip then ends with Lil Uzi Vert posing with his Pink Tape Flag in Fortnite in an anime-inspired art style. So, while players expect the next Chapter 7 mini-season to have a pirate and treasure hunt theme, it will also likely include anime-themed cosmetics, as seen in the new teaser.

For now, we expect the new Fortnite Chapter 7 mini-season to debut on November 1, 2026. However, this is based on speculation, and Epic has yet to confirm the final date. Expect more teasers leading up to launch.