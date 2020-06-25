On Friday, June 26th, Fortnite is hosting an in-game movie night featuring three Christopher Nolan movies. As part of the plan, Epic Games will air either Batman Begins, Inception or The Prestige in Fortnite’s Party Royale Island. However, not everybody will be able to watch every film. According to an official blog post from Epic Games, which movie will be available to you will depend on your location.

Players in India will get to watch ‘Batman Begins’ at 1:30PM IST. Meanwhile, folks in the US will get to see ‘Inception’ from 8PM ET with a repeat at 11:55PM. According to Epic Games: “We believe the idea of getting together with your friends and family at Party Royale to watch a movie is powerful and exciting, and we’re looking at ways to increase global participation in the future”.

Epic last month announced its plans to air a Christopher Nolan movie within Fortnite. The announcement came right after the game premiered an exclusive trailer for Nolan’s upcoming movie, ‘Tenet’. Following the premier, media presenter, Geoff Keighley, made the following announcement. “Christopher Nolan is bringing one of his iconic films to Fortnite this summer for a full-length free screening for the fans”, he said via Twitter.

Meanwhile, this will be the first ‘Movie Nite’ being hosted at the Party Royale’s Big Screen within Fortnite. The virtual venue, however, has hosted several concerts and other events over the years. The venue was the location for a Travis Scott concert in late April. It broke all records by registering a reported 12.3 million viewers.