Fortnite X TMNT Part 2 Casey Jones and New Skins Now Available: Here’s How to Get Them

Fortnite TMNT Part 2 skins with Casey Jones
Image Credit: Epic Games
In Short
  • Fortnite's shop now features a new Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles Part 2 skin collection, including the character Casey Jones.
  • The shop also offers a Turtle Foes bundle, which contains the characters Bebop, Rocksteady, and Krang's Android.
  • Fortnite players can now purchase the Turtle Van as an SUV vehicle skin with over 2,400 customizable color options.

The Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles are a familiar face in the Fortnite realm. However, we have already had all the iconic Ninja Turtles and A-tier skins in the game. So, today in the Fortnite shop, Epic Games unveiled phase 2 of the franchise. Keep reading as we share all the available skins in Fortnite TMNT Part 2 and how to get them.

Fortnite Turtle Foes Bundle

The first collection of skins from the Fortnite TMNT Part 2 is the Turtle Foes bundle. In this bundle, you will get three skins, five emotes, three pickaxes, two back blings, one guitar, and a drum. If you purchase them individually, it will cost you 5,700 V-Bucks more. So, if you want all the skins, get the Turtle Foes bundle in Fortnite instead. Here is the list of all the items you will get from this purchase, with their individual prices:

  • Bebop Outfit (1200 V-Bucks)
  • Rocksteady Outfit (1200 V-Bucks)
  • Krang’s Android Outfit + Battle Axe Pickaxe (1600 V-Bucks)
  • Beatdown Boogie Emote (500 V-Bucks)
  • Lil’ Transport Drill Emote (500 V-Bucks)
  • Chest Bump Emote (300 V-Bucks)
  • Combat Machete Pickaxe (500 V-Bucks)
  • Snout Smasher Pickaxe (800 V-Bucks)
  • Oink Lid Backbling (300 V-Bucks)
  • Dimension X Portal Backbling (400 V-Bucks)
  • Bebop Beats Drums (800 V-Bucks)
  • Rock Steady Guitar (800 V-Bucks)
Turtle Foes bundle Fortnite
Image Credit: Epic Games

Fortnite Casey Jones Bundle

The second collection from the Fortnite TMNT Part 2 is the Casey Jones bundle. To get this vigilante in the game, you must spend 1,500 V-Bucks. But I suggest you go for the Casey Jones bundle. This will get you a pickaxe, a back bling, a guitar, one emote, and the Casey Jones skin.

However, if you go individually for each item, the total will be 1,600 V-Bucks more. Here is the list of all the items you will get from this purchase, with their individual prices:

  • Casey Jones Outfit (1500 V-Bucks)
  • Casey’s Hockey Stick Pickaxe + Backbling (800 V-Bucks)
  • Casey Jones Taunt Emote (300 V-Bucks)
  • Casey Jones’ Special Guitar (800 V-Bucks)
Casey Jones Fortnite Bundle skin
Image Credit: Epic Games

Fortnite TMNT Part 2 Turtle Van Bundle

Along with the character outfits, pickaxe, emotes, or back blings, you can also get your hands on the Turtle Van. It will fill your SUV slot in the game. So, if you want a good decal for your SUV in Fortnite, why not get the Turtle Van? The Turtle Van has over 2,400 color combinations that you can customize. You can get the Fortnite Turtle Van Bundle for 2,500 V-Bucks.

Fortnite TMNT Part 2 skins Turtle Van
Image Credit: Epic Games

How to Get Fortnite TMNT Part 2 Skins

To get the Fortnite TMNT Part 2 skins, you must go to the shop section and look for the ‘TEENAGE MUTANT NINJA TURTLES’ tab. Here, you can get the Turtle Foes bundle, the Casey Jones bundle, or the Turtle Van bundle. Select your desired bundle and click purchase. You can also select the individual items. We have already mentioned their prices above.

Have you gotten any of the new TMNT Part 2 skins in Fortnite? Or are you sticking with the Fortnite free skins? Do tell us in the comments down below.

