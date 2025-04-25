Leaked Info Reveals Fortnite Physics Update Release Window

The Fortnite X Star Wars season is about to start, and among the hype, there is one more report that reveals a massive gameplay change in the iconic battle royale. According to known leakers from the Fortnite community, the Fortnite Physics update is right around the corner, and it has a release window of Summer 2025. Here is everything we know about the Physics update that is about to flip how you achieve your Victory Royale.

Earlier, Epic Games confirmed that a new physics-based system would be available for UEFN creators within Fortnite. Renowned leaker @HYPEX shared a post on X suggesting that this new update would be available this summer. Another reputed leaker, @ShiinaBR, shared more insight on it, confirming that the Fortnite Physics update would indeed be released in the July-September window.

In their post, Epic mentioned, “Creators can now publish their UEFN Physics based games into Fortnite. With General Physics, players can push, topple, hit, and move objects – unlocking emergent, physics-driven gameplay.” This means creators now have even more tools to build interactive experiences. Moreover, this new update will be available on platforms, giving more freedom to all creators.

Also Read: Leaked Fortnite Image Shows Death Star Ahead of Star Wars Season

Fortnite has changed its gameplay mechanics before—remember when swimming, sprinting, and mantling were introduced in Chapter 3 Season 2? Each one added something fresh. Fortnite Chapter 6 Season 1 also introduced four new movement features: Ledge Jump, Roll Landing, Wall Kick, and Wall Scramble. And that shows that Epic is not hesitant about a new addition or change. But this new physics system feels like a much bigger leap. It’s not just about movement anymore—it’s about how the world around you reacts.

Epic hasn’t officially confirmed anything yet, but the sources behind this leak have a solid track record. So if things go as expected, Fortnite players are in for one of the biggest gameplay shifts yet this summer. Keep an eye out—this update could seriously shake things up.

What are your thoughts about the Fortnite Physics update? Are you excited to see realistic car physics or ragdoll effects on fallen allies? Do tell us in the comments below.