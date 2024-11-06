Fortnite OG Might Be Coming Back for Good in December and I Couldn’t Be More Excited

As a long-time Fortnite player, I must agree that the original game was always simple yet fun. Although not confirmed officially yet, some leaks now suggest a return of the Fortnite OG mode. Well, it is not a shocker as we already saw it coming last year. However, the leaks claim that Fortnite OG will be permanent from the upcoming December season.

OG Mode Might Permanently Come in December

According to the latest leaks by @ShiinaBR and @HYPEX on X, all the Chapter 1 seasons from S1-S10 will be coming with the new OG update. This means all Fortnite seasons 1-10 will run consecutively from December 2025, all the way to September 2025. https://twitter.com/HYPEX/status/1853920988594930095

While the official announcement is yet to come forward, there will be a lot of changes from last year’s OG game mode if the leaks are true and that is tempting me to hop in the battle bus again.

The New Fortnite OG Tempts Me to Play Again

As per the claims, the new OG mode will be available in both Builds & Zero Build. This will be perfect for a player like me who barely enjoys the building fest in the end circle. But that is not the only thing. We will also get only OG loot from Chapter 1 of Fortnite; the Return of Infinity Blade too? Well, we will have to see if Epic Games actually puts the strongest weapon ever back in the game.

The return of Fortnite’s original map a year ago was a triumph of fan service. It triggered an explosive surge in popularity, with millions of players rejoining the game. This overwhelming response has set a new standard for game developers, proving the impact of catering to player nostalgia. We recently saw other games like Apex Legends also take a nostalgic approach.

Nonetheless, with OG loot and all the Chapter 1 maps, the fun will be way better than how stale the game has felt for the past few months. Luckily, with the Chapter 2 Remix, we still got back some of the nostalgic action going on already. With all the restrictive remix or OG modes beforehand, players have always complained about why Fortnite did not revisit the original chapters entirely.

But if the claimed leaks are true, we might see Epic Games listening to all the fans and giving us a near-perfect OG mode. While it is claimed that there will be slight additional content in each season, we can expect Fortnite to keep the original as it was before. Unfortunately, there is no exact date on when the OG Chapter will start. However, both HYPEX and ShiinaBR suggested that an announcement might happen after the end of the Remix event or at The Game Awards 2024.

Are you excited to see a permanent return of Fortnite Chapter 1 OG? Will you be returning to the game if the OG stays permanently? Tell us in the comments below.