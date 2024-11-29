Fortnite Chapter 6 Season 1 Official Trailer Revealed

It was a matter of time before Epic Games would officially share what was about to come in the next chapter of Fortnite. So, after some quick teasers, the trailer for Fortnite Chapter 6 Season 1, AKA Hunters, is here. And, this will guarantee to take you to mystical Japan.

In a recent X post, Epic Games teased the next Fortnite chapter, which featured a Giant Turtle and some Japanese aesthetics. However, we had to wait only an hour for Fortnite to officially reveal the trailer.

The trailer reveals what is coming with Fortnite C6S1. Starting off the trailer, we see all the new locations that resemble the mystic Japan, including a bridge, a Giant Turtle, and a big grassfield. Then we see the first skin tease that we will be seeing in the Chapter 6 Battle Pass.

This also includes the glimpse of Baymax that we saw first in the Fortnite Chapter 6 Season 1 Battle Pass leak. We also see Japanese trains, cities, and the iconic Sakura Garden POI. Moreover, the trailer also showcases the upcoming weapons and bosses (including the Oni). Towards the end of the trailer, we also see Godzilla which is one of the major highlights for Fortnite’s next chapter.

Fortnite Chapter 6 Season 1 will be released on December 1, 2024. This will be right after the Fortnite Remix Finale event. So, if you have collected your Juice WRLD skin already, you can start counting down the days for the next chapter. With the Chapter 6 update, we will also see the return of OG in Fortnite. This will be a permanent return of the original maps and game mode in a separate section.

Are you excited for Fortnite Chapter 6 Season 1 after the trailer is revealed? Which part are you anticipating to check out first? Let us know in the comments below.