Sabrina Carpenter Gear Appears in Fortnite, Hinting at Festival Appearance

Everything is coming to Fortnite; I mean it! Especially when it comes to pop icons. The game has already been making moves with some amazing icon collaborations, but it gained momentum as soon as the Fortnite Festival was announced. And now, it seems the American singer Sabrina Carpenter is ready to make her way into Fortnite, especially in festival mode.

Fortnite getting a visit from the ‘espresso’ star has been a rumor for a long time, but now we have more proof to confirm it. @Guille_GAG, a known leaker on X, revealed a post that mentioned, “Sabrina Carpenter’s microphone, guitar, and kiss decal can be found at Canyon Crossing,” teasing her as the next festival artist!

Later, reliable sources like @ShiinaBR confirmed this in another post, which said that Sabrina Carpenter is the next Fortnite festival artist. The post further mentioned, “Fortnite accidentally added some of her cosmetics to the files earlier than intended!”

The gears from the leak include Carpenter’s bedazzled microphone and a guitar featuring a lipstick kiss mark from her “Short n’ Sweet” album cover. Another reliable leaker @iFireMonkey also confirmed this with their tweet revealing a better visual of the accidental reveal.

Sabrina Carpenter’s mic can be found at Canyon Crossing! pic.twitter.com/UKkLCKvOqt — iFireMonkey (@iFireMonkey) March 25, 2025

Last year, Fortnite collaborated with Lady Gaga, Eminem, and many other iconic artists. With Sabrina’s rising popularity, especially after her Grammy recognition, her inclusion in the biggest metaverse game, Fortnite, makes only sense. With her appearance, we can expect a new skin and even a full festival pass featuring the American pop star.

Are you one of the ‘Sabrinators’ who would love to play as Sabrina Carpenter in Fortnite? Do tell us in the comments.