Upcoming Fortnite Cars Collab Makes Me Hopeful About More Goofy Cars

Fortnite never disappoints when it comes to featuring popular culture. Whether it is adding pop stars like Lady Gaga, Billie Eilish, or even Eminem or just introducing the entire Marvel universe, Epic Games has done it all. While Fortnite currently lacks diverse vehicle options, an upcoming collaboration with the Cars franchise may introduce new car models to the game.

According to a known leaker on X, Fortnite is currently working on adding more vehicles to the game. The major highlight for this update will be the addition of Lightning McQueen & Mater. For those who don’t know, Lightning McQueen & Mater are two of the most popular characters from the Disney Pixar franchise ‘Cars’. While these are the only cars from the franchise, Fortnite will not stop there.

UPCOMING FORTNITE COLLAB CARS – VIA @SamLeakss ‼️

• Lightning McQueen & Mater

• Dodge Charger SRT Hellcat

• Lamborghini Countach LPI

• Volkswagen Golf GTI

• Ferrari 296 GTB

• Battle Bus SUV

• McLaren 570s

• Nissan Silvia pic.twitter.com/usb0KOp8iK— HYPEX (@HYPEX) November 10, 2024

In addition to McQueen and Mater, we’ll see vehicles from other popular franchises. This includes the Dodge Charger SRT Hellcat and Nissan Silvia from Fast & Furious, the Volkswagen Golf GTI from Rocket League, and many more. While the Nissan Skyline from Fast & Furious is already in Fortnite, adding more vehicles from the franchise would excite fans.

The list goes on with cars like the Lamborghini Countach LPI, Ferrari 296 GTB, Battle Bus SUV, and McLaren 570s. With more cars coming to Fortnite, I hope Epic Games will focus on the game’s vehicular aspect. This could include adding more quirky companion vehicles that align with the game’s unique aesthetic.

Fortnite Should Add More Goofy Cars to the Game

While cars inspired by real life are always fun, there’s something to be said about extravagant design. When it comes to goofy cars, the Batmobile is a classic choice. Given Batman’s presence in the game, it would be an amazing addition.

Sadly this is unlikely due to Disney’s partnership with Epic Games. Nevertheless, other characters could have their own unique vehicles. For instance, John Wick’s Mustang would be a great fit. Additionally, more lighthearted options like the Mystery Machine from Scooby Doo could add a playful element to the game.

While these are common suggestions, I have a few of my own on my wishlist. One easily implementable car could be the iconic Ecto-1 from Ghostbusters. We could see the futuristic Mach 5 from Speed Racer, the whimsical Chitty Chitty Bang Bang, the rugged Warthog from Halo, or even Doc Brown’s time-traveling DeLorean from Back to the Future. Ultimately, the decision of which vehicles to add to Fortnite rests with the Epic Games team but I sure hope they listen.

Do you want to see more goofy and interesting cars in Fortnite? What are your thoughts on the upcoming Fortnite x Cars collab vehicles? Let us know your thoughts in the comments below.